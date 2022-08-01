Search

02 Aug 2022

St Mirren striker Curtis Main hails ‘world-class’ Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly

St Mirren striker Curtis Main hails ‘world-class’ Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 11:55 PM

St Mirren striker Curtis Main felt there was not much more he could do in the face of Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly’s “world-class saves”.

Kelly’s heroics, coupled with Kevin van Veen’s penalty, earned Well a 1-0 cinch Premiership win in Paisley on Sunday.

The Scotland squad goalkeeper pulled off an excellent first-half stop from Jonah Ayunga’s header before surpassing it with a stop from Main’s close-range header.

“I couldn’t do much more to be honest,” the former Motherwell and Aberdeen forward said. “It was a great ball in from Richard Tait and I just tried to help it on.

“The keeper has made a great save. To tip it away from danger as well, it was a brilliant save.”

Kelly also stopped Main’s powerful late free-kick as St Mirren were frustrated in their opening league game.

“He did everything right,” Main said. “He’s produced a few world-class saves and just in general he was top class all game.

“That was the difference between us getting at least a point or nothing.

“Obviously we want to get points on the board and we want to win games, especially at home. But after that performance we can’t be too disheartened.

“We’ve got to roll up our sleeves again, go up to Aberdeen next weekend and put in an equally good performance and build on it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media