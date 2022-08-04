Search

04 Aug 2022

I can get better at everything – Erling Haaland keen to reach next level at City

I can get better at everything – Erling Haaland keen to reach next level at City

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 10:10 AM

Erling Haaland has revealed he has come to Manchester City to take his game to the next level.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Borussia Dortmund for £51.1million this summer, is already one of the hottest properties in world football but reckons there is more to come at Pep Guardiola’s City.

Ahead of his likely Premier League bow at West Ham this Sunday, the Norway international told Sky Sports: “For me as a striker, it was a bit like how I could deliver on the pitch and it was about my feeling, how I can deliver in the best possible way and developing more because I am still only 22.

“The team here is going to be really good. I can get better at everything.

“In the end it about how your feeling is. It’s like a lot of things, if you want a new job, how you feel and this is how I felt.”

Haaland may find life fairly different from the Bundesliga where there are only ever really two teams challenging for the title.

The Premier League is far more competitive across the division and he is relishing the challenge.

“I am looking forward to watching the stadiums and feeling the atmosphere and the rivalry,” he added.

“Us against them, the fans against each other, this is something I like a lot. Also the feeling of the game.

“It is going to be tough for sure and this is the charming thing about the Premier League, it’s a beautiful hard competition and that is why it is the most popular league in the world.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media