Manchester City midfielder James McAtee makes Sheffield United loan move

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee has joined Championship club Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old follows City team-mate Tommy Doyle in moving to Bramall Lane on a temporary deal this summer.

England Under-21 international McAtee made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, in addition to a cameo in the Champions League.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, I’ve been building up to a loan for a few years now and I think I’m ready,” he told the Blades’ website.

“The way Sheffield United play suits me and hopefully I can help with creative options. Manchester City are obviously happy with the club, they want me to get some game time and experience.”

McAtee could make his United debut in Saturday’s home game with Millwall.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “James is a talented player, someone who is rated very highly at City and throughout football. We are excited to get him.

“We are grateful to Manchester City. We think we are a good place for young players. We have huge expectation and a major fan base.”