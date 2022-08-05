Search

05 Aug 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Trophyless season would be massive failure for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Trophyless season would be massive failure for Liverpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 10:02 PM

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it will be a “massive failure” if Liverpool do not win at least one trophy this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly missed out on an unprecedented quadruple in the last campaign, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but finishing a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Asked about his expectations for the 2022-23 season, Alexander-Arnold told Red Bull: “It’s hard to say because we just want to win everything really, as much as possible.

“I think we’ve got the squad to be able to win whatever is achievable. Whether it’s all achievable or not I’m sure we’ll end up with trophies.

“I think that’s our expectation now. It’s not so much ‘Let’s just play well and hope for the best’. A season where we don’t get a trophy now is a massive failure.

“No matter how well we play, there has to be a level of expectation on us these days. We have to deliver trophies every single season, minimum one, no matter what it be, and then anything more than that is really, really good.

“I think that’s what the best teams have. If you look at the (Manchester) United teams that dominated over the years, they were like minimum one trophy per season and the best teams do that. That’s how you sustain success.

“We have the talent in the squad to be able to go out there and do it, so I think we’re past the days of, not being underdogs – because we like to think we respect every team we come up against – but there’s also that realisation that we’re an outstanding team, we’ve proved ourselves over the last five years or so.

“We’ve got the squad, we’ve got world-class players.

“If we can all stay fit then there’s no real limitation on what we can achieve.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media