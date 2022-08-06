Vincent Kompany hails Josh Brownhill as a future star

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was pleased with his side’s fighting spirit after they came back to earn a 1-1 draw with battling Luton at Turf Moor.

After Dan Potts’s fifth-minute opener for Luton, the Hatters produced a brilliantly committed defensive performance to leave Lancashire with a hard-earned point.

Kompany’s side may be one of the favourites to go up this season but they struggled to get going in this clash and it took Josh Brownhill’s 50th minute strike to draw them level.

Hopes rose around Turf Moor that Brownhill’s fine 20-yard finish would set Burnley on the path to victory but Luton were up for a fight and kept the Clarets at bay.

And although Kompany was disappointed not to get a maiden home victory, he reckons his side can be pleased with their showing.

He said: “You always want to win but I saw spirit and high energy in the game. For 10 minutes we were on the back foot dealing with what Luton were bringing to the game but I think after that we matched them for everything, matched them for second balls, we were aggressive and got to the ball in numbers.

“The energy started going into the performance, the fans had a lift and the players performed better in the second half.”

The former Manchester City captain received a very healthy reception as he strode across Turf Moor before his first home Championship game in charge.

But the smile on his face did not last long as Luton took a shock fifth-minute lead.

After some patient build-up play, a ball into the box from Amari’i Bell was headed back across goal by Elijah Adebayo and when neither Charlie Taylor or Taylor Harwood-Bellis dealt with the bouncing ball, Potts clipped home.

After the break, Burnley brought on Manuel Benson and immediately showed more potency and attacking desire.

And they were rewarded with a fine equaliser from Brownhill after 50 minutes.

Luton failed to clear a free-kick properly and when the ball fell to the midfielder on the edge of the area, he curled in a superb shot that left Ethan Horvath no chance.

Kompany was delighted with the goal and reckons Brownhill has a bright future this season.

“Keeping Brownhill this season was crucial and he was ready for the responsibility to become a key player,” he said.

“I still see some growth in his game. I don’t want to talk him up too far but he can be one of the players of the Championship if he stays on this road this season.”

The goal sparked Burnley into life as Ashley Barnes and new signing Manuel Benson both started to stretch Luton’s defence.

Ian Maatsen grew into the match for the home side and his work down the left after 65 minutes eventually saw Barnes clip just over the bar as the home side went looking for a winner.

Luton looked increasingly ragged towards the end and Barnes missed another golden chance with 10 minutes remaining when he squirted a shot wide of the far post.

Burnley kept pressing, and finished as the stronger team, but Luton were not to be denied their point in the end.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was thrilled with his side’s showing and believes they more than deserved to go home with a share of the spoils.

He said: “I thought we had some really good opportunities, but we lacked a little bit of quality.

“They played a lot in front of us and we knew they would. It was a really disciplined performance and our keeper didn’t have one massive save to make.

“We had more clear-cut chances than they did as well. When we had chances to counter attack we gave the ball away and we were too eager but I am really happy.

“To come away from Burnley, who have been in the Premier League, have Vincent Kompany and have spent wisely and well, to come here and go toe-to-toe with them is a good point.”