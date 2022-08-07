Search

07 Aug 2022

Antonio Colak: We are really confident in turning around Champions League tie

Antonio Colak: We are really confident in turning around Champions League tie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Aug 2022 10:25 AM

Antonio Colak is confident Rangers can rescue their Champions League dream after he scored his first Rangers goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men trail 2-0 heading into the second leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie against Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday.

Rangers have never recovered from a 2-0 first-leg defeat away from home in Europe to reach the next round but Colak told RangersTV Gers fans can help with what would be a landmark victory.

The 28-year-old Croatia international, who scored a double for Malmo at Ibrox last season to knock Rangers out of the Champions League qualifiers, said: “European nights at Ibrox are always special.

“We are really confident that we are going to turn it around on Tuesday.

“We will go with 100 per cent in front of our fans and we know we can change this result.

“We have big belief and we will prepare as well as we can and try to qualify for the next round because this is our target.”

Kilmarnock kept Rangers at bay in the first half at Ibrox on Saturday but Colak, signed from Greek side PAOK, lifted the home fans’ spirits in the 51st minute when he linked up with Tom Lawrence before firing low past Sam Walker.

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, fit again after being out since March due to a thigh injury, was brought on just after the hour mark to replace Colak and with two minutes remaining he netted the second from close range.

The visitors put up a sturdy display albeit without troubling goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin too much.

After drawing 1-1 in their league opener against Dundee United last week, Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes refused to be too hard on his newly-promoted side.

The former Gers midfielder declared that Killie’s season would not be defined by games against Rangers and said: “I’m encouraged by the squad, we’re not there yet and would like to do a bit more business before the end of the window but the scrutiny and focus does come early in a game of this calibre against a top side.

“I’m not going to be too down about the game. I’m disappointed not to take anything for our efforts but it is what it is.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media