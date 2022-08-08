Search

08 Aug 2022

Adam Smith to reach decade of service at Bournemouth after signing new deal

Adam Smith to reach decade of service at Bournemouth after signing new deal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 1:36 PM

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old full-back is the longest-serving member of the Cherries’ squad, having joined on a permanent deal from Tottenham in January 2014 following a loan spell during the 2010-11 campaign.

He made his 306th appearance for the south-coast club in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

Smith, who has twice helped Bournemouth win promotion to the top flight, including last term, follows goalkeeper Mark Travers, midfielder Lewis Cook and striker Dominic Solanke in agreeing a new deal at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club website: “We’re delighted to be keeping Adam with us for a further season and it is very encouraging to see another key player commit their future to us.

“Everyone knows how valuable he is to the club and his experience and leadership skills are second to none, so I’ve no doubt he will continue to play a key role both on and off the pitch.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media