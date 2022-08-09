Search

09 Aug 2022

Football rumours: Manchester United to sign Adrien Rabiot for initial £15m

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 8:34 AM

What the papers say

Juventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million. The Guardian says the discussions over personal terms for the 27-year-old France midfielder are still at an early stage with approval still needed from his agent and mother. The paper notes he has achieved success with five Ligue 1 titles at Paris St Germain as well as another in Serie A, but he also has a uneven discipline record including fines for lateness.

The Red Devils are also said to be interested in Lazio’s Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who they have been linked with for a number of years. But the Telegraph reports intermediaries believe a deal can actually be done for the 27-year-old.

The Independent says Chelsea are £10m short of Leicester’s valuation for Wesley Fofana. The Foxes reportedly do not want to sell the defender but the club’s financial situation means either the 21-year-old Frenchman or James Maddison will go, and they are understood to be more keen to retain the playmaker.

Staying with defenders, and West Ham have queried if Paris St Germain would be open to selling them Thilo Kehrer. The Germany international, 25, is valued for his versatility and could replace the departing Issa Diop.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Benjamin Sesko: 90min reports the 19-year-old Manchester United target is close to agreeing a deal to join RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2023.

Nicolo Zaniolo: The same outlet says Roma have rejected Tottenham’s bid to take the 23-year-old Italy winger on loan.

News

