Major injury blow for Ross County defender Connor Randall

Ross County defender Connor Randall will be out for “a significant period of time” after fracturing his leg in the 3-1 defeat by Celtic on Saturday.
The 26-year-old came off in the 71st minute of the cinch Premiership clash in Dingwall after injuring himself in the process of stopping Hoops winger Jota.
A statement on the Staggies’ official Twitter account said: “We can today confirm that Connor Randall has suffered a fractured bone in his leg during Saturday’s match with Celtic that will keep him out for a significant period of time.
“Connor has now started his road to recovery and we know he will come back stronger than before.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.