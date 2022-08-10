Search

10 Aug 2022

Blackburn hammer Hartlepool as Rovers continue impressive form

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 10:43 PM

Dilan Markanday scored his first senior goal as Blackburn thumped Hartlepool 4-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Despite a starting XI with an average age of 21, the Championship leaders were far too good for their League Two opponents and never looked back after Scott Wharton headed Rovers into a 32nd-minute lead.

Bradley Dack and Tyrhys Dolan made sure of the win with goals just after the restart and Markanday rounded off the scoring as Rovers confirmed their passage to the next round.

Markanday was twice thwarted early on by Ben Killip but Rovers broke the deadlock when Tyler Morton’s corner was met by a powerful Wharton header.

The post denied Markanday moments later but Rovers put the game to bed as Dack turned in an inch-perfect Tayo Edun cross from close range in the 47th minute and Dolan benefited from a fortunate ricochet before racing clear to confidently slot home four minutes later.

Killip saved smartly from Jack Vale between those quickfire goals, but Rovers notched a fourth 17 minutes from the end as Dack fed Markanday who controlled before slotting into the bottom-right corner.

Rollin Menayese was denied a last-gasp consolation by Aynsley Pears as Rovers ran out comfortable winners.

