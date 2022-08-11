Search

11 Aug 2022

England defender Millie Bright signs new three-year deal with Chelsea

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 11:03 AM

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has toasted the future after signing a new three-year contract with the club.

The 28-year-old is Chelsea’s longest-serving player having joined in 2014 from Doncaster Belles and has helped them win six Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield.

Bright also has 58 senior caps for England and enjoyed a successful summer with the team, winning the European Championship after beating Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

She told the club website: “Chelsea, the fans, the club, the people. Thank you for all your support so far.

“You’re my home and I can’t wait to continue fighting for more trophies. Cheers to the future!”

General manager Paul Green added: “We are absolutely delighted that Millie has signed a new contract.

“Millie remains our longest serving player and her time with us has been key to our success.

“The way that she leads on and off the pitch is second to none and we are proud of how far she has come and all her achievements, including her most recent win at the Euros which was a very proud moment for the club.”

