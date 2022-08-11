Search

11 Aug 2022

Callum Roberts’ hamstring injury is a crying shame – Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

Callum Roberts’ hamstring injury is a crying shame – Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 4:04 PM

Jim Goodwin believes it is a “crying shame” that Aberdeen new boy Callum Roberts is out for “eight to 10 weeks” with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder, who signed from Notts County last month, came on as a substitute in last weekend’s 4-1 cinch Premiership win over St Mirren at Pittodrie but had to go back off again.

Ahead of the home game against Motherwell on Saturday, Dons boss Goodwin was happy to confirm Hayden Coulson’s knock was not as bad as first feared, but he had more gloomy news about Roberts.

He said: “The scans for Hayden Coulson’s injury were better than first feared initially.

“This weekend is going to come too soon for him unfortunately but he will be back in the squad at the early part of next week.

“And Callum Roberts, unfortunately, his one is worse than we thought initially. And it looks as if Callum is going to be out for quite a significant period of time.

“It is a hamstring, unfortunately, tendon just behind his knee.

“He will go and see a specialist this afternoon (Thursday) actually, he’s got a meeting at 5.30pm with one of the consultants and then there will be a decision made next week about how to treat that, but it is looking probably eight to 10 weeks I would imagine.

“It’s never ideal. I’ve been in that position myself as a player.

“When I first signed for Scunthorpe many years ago I broke my ankle in one of the first pre-season games and sat out the next 12 weeks.

“It’s a crying shame for the boy because when you are that new player, all you want to do is go and prove to the manager, the staff and the players that you belong here and obviously show the supporters why you’ve been brought to the club.

“He’s a very good player, very attack-minded, creative, scored a great deal of goals last season for Notts County and I felt he was going to be a great addition to the group.

“So we’re just going to have to be a little bit patient with that one now and bide our time and look forward to seeing him in a couple of months’ time.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin is pleased that Steven Hammell has been appointed as permanent manager of Motherwell after a short spell as interim boss.

The 40-year-old former Well left-back, who leaves his previous role as academy director, has signed a two-year contract and has named Brian Kerr as his assistant.

The Irishman said: “Firstly, I have got to congratulate Steven. I think it is a great appointment by Motherwell.

“I am delighted to see another young manager being given an opportunity. The Motherwell board deserve a lot of credit for that because it is very easy to go down the tried and tested route.

“But with Steven coming in, I think we will get a freshness to the league, he will have a different vision and strategy for how he wants to take Motherwell forward and I’m looking forward to seeing what brand of football he brings to the league. I wish him every success from Sunday onwards.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media