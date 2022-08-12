Search

12 Aug 2022

Jayden Richardson reveals Scott McKenna’s role in his Aberdeen move

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 5:37 PM

Jayden Richardson revealed former Aberdeen favourite Scott McKenna gave a ringing endorsement to his move to Pittodrie.

Scotland international McKenna came through the ranks at Pittodrie before moving to then Championship side Nottingham Forest in 2020 for a deal that reportedly could be worth £6million, helping them to promotion to the Premier League last season.

Before he made the journey north of the border this summer, 21-year-old right-back Richardson quizzed McKenna and Derby County’s Max Lowe, who had loan spells at Aberdeen and Forest.

Ahead of the visit of Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, Richardson said: “I spoke to Scotty and Max, both of them at Forest.

“I spoke to them and they couldn’t speak more highly of the club, Aberdeen and Scotland itself.

“Scotty is a legend here.

“He couldn’t speak more highly of the club. When I asked him what it is like he talked about the city and the club and because of the new training ground now, he said the facilities are top.

“It is my first time in Scotland, it is a lot different to what I am used to but I am adapting well to it and enjoying it a lot.”

Richardson was brought north to take over from Calvin Ramsay, the 19-year-old defender who got a stunning move to Liverpool on a five-year deal this summer but the Englishman wants to put his own stamp on the revamped Dons team.

He said: “Calvin has done really well to get his move. I can’t praise him enough.

“But I came here to bring what I bring to the table.

“I think I have shown glimpses of it, and hopefully I can show more and more as the season progresses.

“I am hoping to develop more as a player and bring what I bring to the team.

“We’ve not had long to adapt to each other’s playing styles but there is no excuses in this league.

“We have to get on with it and work every day to learn how each other plays so when it comes to game day we can implement it on the pitch.”

