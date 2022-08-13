Search

13 Aug 2022

Dumbarton stay perfect after sweeping past Annan in League Two

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 7:11 PM

Dumbarton swept past Annan 4-0 to maintain their 100 per cent start to the cinch League Two season.

Declan Byrne got the Sons off to a flying start at the Bet Butler Stadium with a third-minute header and Findlay Gray added a second shortly before half-time.

Byrne struck again in the 53rd minute and defender Gregor Buchanan scored a fourth late on.

Bonnyrigg Rose maintained their unbeaten start to life in the Scottish Football League after Lee Currie struck a stoppage-time penalty to draw 2-2 at Stranraer, who finished with 10 men.

An own goal from Rose defender Robert Wilson had put the Blues ahead in the 28th minute, but Kevin Smith soon equalised.

Josh Walker had Stranraer back in front just before the hour, before defender Craig Ross saw red in the 67th minute.

There was more late drama when, in the seventh minute of stoppage time, the visitors were awarded a spot-kick and Currie kept his cool to snatch a point.

East Fife sit third on six points after a second-half goal from Liam Newton secured a 1-0 win at Albion, who remain bottom after a third straight defeat.

Stirling made the most of an early red card for Stenhousemuir to run out 3-0 winners at Forthbank Stadium.

Dale Carrick had put the Binos ahead after just 90 seconds, before Stenhousemuir defender Daniel Higgins was given his marching orders in the fourth minute following a rash challenge.

Robert Thomson doubled the lead early in the second half, with Carrick slotting in his second late on.

Forfar and Elgin drew 2-2 at Station Park, where the visitors saw two players sent off.

Kane Hester had given Elgin an early lead, which was cancelled out by a penalty from Matthew Aitken just before half-time after midfielder Bryan Cameron was shown a red card for handball.

Russell Dingwall then put Elgin back in front from the spot in the 67th minute, but Forfar substitute Ben Armour equalised with eight minutes left. During stoppage time, Elgin substitute Angus Mailer was sent off for a second caution.

