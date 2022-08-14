Search

14 Aug 2022

‘No one’s a bigger fan of Emi Buendia than me’ – Steven Gerrard

‘No one’s a bigger fan of Emi Buendia than me’ – Steven Gerrard

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 10:44 AM

Steven Gerrard cited a recent injury for the absence of Emiliano Buendia from Aston Villa’s starting line-up so far this season and declared himself the playmaker’s biggest fan.

Buendia has largely had to play second fiddle to Philippe Coutinho under Gerrard, starting only four of the final 14 games last season.

The Argentinian again came off the bench on Saturday against Everton, taking the place of Coutinho, and had a hugely positive impact on Villa, seeing a shot cleared off the line before creating and scoring the second goal in a 2-1 victory.

Coutinho required treatment for a physical issue but Gerrard expects him to be fit for next weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace, so he is likely to again have to choose between the two players.

The Villa boss said: “We’ve got good players. We’ve got really good options in the final third and Emi Buendia will start football matches for this team and he’ll start them for me.

“He was winning the race for the starting slot and he got a muscle injury in a behind-closed-doors match against Fulham and missed close to a week. Then his training performance was slightly off from where he was prior to the injury so we’ve been patient with him.

“We haven’t felt the need to risk him and start him from the beginning. I think I’ve done the right thing with Emi, which is protect his health first and foremost. We put him on when the team needed energy and quality and he delivered and no one’s a bigger fan of Emi Buendia than me.”

The three points got Villa on the board for the season but Everton are still looking for their first positive result after an opening loss to Chelsea.

Villa were full value for their two-goal advantage but Everton belatedly found a goal threat and, after new signing Amadou Onana tempted Lucas Digne to put the ball into his own net, they created several chances to grab an equaliser.

There is no disguising the fact that the Toffees are light on quality options up front, though, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin still several weeks away from a return, and they will continue to seek reinforcements.

Lampard knew the final flourish did not mask their shortcomings, saying: “I think it’s important not to overanalyse the 10 minutes when you’re chasing a game, it’s not the norm.

“But that’s where we’re at when you’re bringing players into the club and you’ve issues with injury and maybe issues with the fitness of certain players, you have to try different things.

“We’re not quite settled at the minute and those things do give me some pause for thought but I think also the stability of our defensive play last week and this week, generally without the transition moments we’ve been really good, so we have to get the balance right of the team.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media