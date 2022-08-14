Search

14 Aug 2022

Jordan Henderson insists chaotic CL final scenes must ‘never happen again’

Jordan Henderson insists chaotic CL final scenes must ‘never happen again’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 2:39 PM

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists the chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France ahead of last season’s Champions League final must provide a watershed moment.

Thousands of fans were locked out and missed kick-off against Real Madrid after French police adopted draconian measures in an attempt to deal with a crush outside the ground, exacerbated by the authorities’ attempts at crowd control on the streets leading to the venue.

Many fans were also targeted with pepper spray and tear gas and some – including family members of Liverpool’s players and the management – ultimately gave up and left without gaining entry.

Fans were then attacked in the streets by local gangs after the match with little or no police protection.

A UEFA inquiry is still ongoing – Liverpool have received 9,000 written testimonies from fans who were at the final – and Henderson believes action has to be taken.

“I don’t want to say too much at this stage, but there is a basic principle that needs to be agreed on by all involved in football and that is that football supporters should always be taken care of,” Henderson wrote in his programme notes ahead of Monday’s match against Crystal Palace.

“That is absolutely non-negotiable. Safety and security shouldn’t be asked for or campaigned for, they should be a given and in Paris this was not the case.

“All of the players and staff had family and friends who were caught up in the problems outside the stadium so we are all well aware of what went on and what went wrong.

“The only conclusion that anyone can come to is that something like that can never happen again.

“I’m not just speaking for our supporters here either. Every single football fan needs to know that when they go to a match, the authorities will look after them. For that to happen, Paris needs to be a watershed.

“It has to be a moment that brings about change for the better. Nothing else is acceptable.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media