Search

14 Aug 2022

Nottingham Forest continue summer spending spree with Remo Freuler signing

Nottingham Forest continue summer spending spree with Remo Freuler signing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 8:55 PM

Nottingham Forest have made Remo Freuler their 15th summer signing and boss Steve Cooper made no apologies for the influx of players.

Hours after promoted Forest won their first home game in the Premier League for 23 years thanks to a 1-0 success over West Ham they added Freuler to their squad for an undisclosed fee.

The Switzerland international joins from Serie A side Atalanta and follows the Saturday arrivals of club-record signing Emmanuel Dennis from Watford and Cheikhou Kouyate on a free transfer.

Freuler, 30, has played 46 times for Switzerland, including at the World Cup and Euro 2020.

Forest are not expected to be done there having been linked with moves for Neal Maupay and Houssem Aouar.

Boss Cooper said there is a method behind the high turnover at the club this summer.

“I really hope everyone is looking into why we’ve had to make so many signings and not just put the narrative of ‘Forest have signed loads of players, why?’” he said.

“There’s been a real rationale behind it and it’s been a real necessity. We have had no choice. We would have loved to carry on last year with our team and added a few players but it was never going to happen.

“We are still in that process of becoming that team and squad we want to be. We have a couple of weeks left of the window so there will definitely be ins and outs.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media