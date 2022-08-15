Search

15 Aug 2022

David Alaba leads Real Madrid to comeback win over Almeria

David Alaba leads Real Madrid to comeback win over Almeria

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 2:55 AM

David Alaba scored on his first touch as Real Madrid staged a second-half comeback to walk away with a 2-1 victory at Almeria.

Manchester United academy graduate Largie Ramazani opened the scoring on six minutes, latching onto an Inigo Eguaras long ball before sending a low strike past a diving Thibaut Courtois into the bottom left.

The result seemed to stall the defending champions, who couldn’t find a breakthrough despite dominating in possession.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 61st minute when Vazquez Lucas levelled from the centre of the six-yard box.

Alaba then came off the bench and wasted no time, firing an assured free-kick into the back of the net for the game-winner.

Valencia, meanwhile, clung onto a 1-0 lead from a Carlos Soler spot kick despite going down to 10 men after Eray Comert was shown red early in the second half.

Takefusa Kubo netted in his first game for Real Sociedad, his first-half strike the only goal in their victory over Cadiz.

Bayern Munich extended their perfect start to the new season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

Jamal Musiala earned Bundesliga Man of the Matchday honours after he opened the scoring on Sunday on 33 minutes, with Thomas Muller doubling Bayern’s advantage ten minutes later.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin held Mainz to a goalless draw.

A dramatic afternoon in Rome saw both sides drop down to 10 men after Luís Maximiano was sent off just six minutes into Lazio’s home clash with Bologna, with Adama Soumaoro seeing red in first-half stoppage time.

Marko Arnautovic scored from the spot to open the scoring on 38 minutes before Lorenzo De Silvestri took a deflection amidst a goalmouth scramble and sent it into his own net before Ciro Immobile fired in the winner for the hosts.

Cremonese were also left short-handed after Gonzalo Escalante was sent off in their 3-2 loss to Fiorentina, while M’Bala Nzola’s first-half strike was enough to secure Spezia their Serie A win over Empoli.

In France, Auxerre salvaged a 2-2 draw with Angers despite being down to 10 men after Lassine Sinayoko was punished in the second half.

The hosts, who got off to an early lead through a fourth-minute Julian Jeanvier goal, also benefitted from a Cedric Hountondji own goal.

Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off in Clermont Foot’s 4-2 victory at Reims, while Toulouse also picked up three points on the road with a 3-0 win at Troyes.

Ajaccio and Lens played out a goalless draw, while both Brest v Marseille and Nice v Strasbourg ended 1-1.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media