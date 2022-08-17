Kilmarnock eager to get to root of Jordan Jones’ thigh problem

Kilmarnock are hoping to get to the bottom of Jordan Jones’ fitness issues but the winger will not return for Saturday’s trip to face Ross County.

The Northern Ireland international played one Premier Sports Cup game after re-signing on loan from Wigan but is yet to feature in the cinch Premiership.

Manager Derek McInnes said: “Jordan Jones has been sent for another scan this week just to see what is going on with his thigh, because he had a bit of a setback after training last Thursday. He will miss out this weekend.

“We are still waiting for the outcome on Jeriel Dorsett’s scan. We think it’s some sort of ligament issue.”

McInnes will lock horns with old friend and rival Malky Mackay for the first time in 10 years when he takes his team to Dingwall.

The pair were Old Firm rivals on the field but formed a friendship through coaching courses which remained strong when both were in close combat in the English Championship.

They last competed on August 25, 2012, when McInnes led Bristol City to a 4-2 win over Cardiff.

“I played against Malky plenty of times as a player,” the former Rangers midfielder said. “My Bristol City team beat his Cardiff team 4-2. I think it was the year they went up. By the time the second fixture came around I was sacked.

“He is somebody I know really well. It was a bit of rivalry then. Obviously Bristol City’s rivals are Bristol Rovers, but they don’t really play each other very often, so Cardiff was the next best thing.

“Malky is someone I have known throughout my career. We did our pro-licence together and did our club visit together to Sampdoria, and spent some time in Italy.

“I am glad to see him back in the game doing what he does best as a manager. He had a bit of a raw deal and I spoke to him often enough during that period.

“It’s good to see him back enjoying management. He had a very good season last year, I managed to see them a couple of times live and getting into the top six was fantastic. There is good work being done there.”