19 Aug 2022

Stephen Robinson has his eye on bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren

Stephen Robinson has his eye on bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren

19 Aug 2022

Stephen Robinson has confirmed he is interested in bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season at the Paisley club after joining on loan from Hibernian.

Ahead of the trip to Dundee United in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, Buddies boss Robinson was asked about a report claiming that the club was close to signing free agent Gogic.

“He is one of many players that we are looking at,” said the Northern Irishman who revealed that Toyosi Olusanya is out for “a period of time” with a broken toe.

“He is a boy that I really like, that is common knowledge. He has not signed for anybody so let’s see where we go with it.

“We have a number of things we are looking at and some players may have to go to get game time, that is a natural happening in the transfer window.

“We have had Alex here previously, he is very popular with the fans and in the dressing room.

“He is a centre-half who can play in midfield. He plays for his country at centre-half and he was superb when I watched him in a back three for Cyprus against Northern Ireland.

“Certainly, someone of Alex’s calibre would add to the squad but we have other players we are looking at as well.

“Obviously there are no deals over the line yet and there might be a bit of wheeling and dealing in and out as the transfer window ends.”

Robinson will not be fooled by Dundee United’s three-game losing run, including a 7-0 defeat in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier against AZ Alkmaar last week.

He said: “I think they have a very good squad and a very good manager in Jack Ross.

“They got beat heavily in Europe by a very good side, we have to remember that. It was one of those nights when everything went wrong, we have all been there.

“I don’t think that will define their season and it won’t define their squad, they have a very good squad. I won’t read too much into the results.”

Attacker Olusanya, who joined St Mirren on a two-year deal in June, will be nursed back to fitness.

Robinson said: “Toyosi Olusanya has broken his toe and will be out for a period of time.

“He needs an operation on it. It is quite a bad break and there was no one near him.

“That is disappointing because we were just getting him up to speed, he was just starting to get his fitness and understanding of us so that is a bit of a blow.

“He is such a good boy as well, we will give him all the support he needs and make sure he is back and 100 per cent ready to go again.”

