Search

19 Aug 2022

Ralph Hasenhuttl desperate to see improvement in Southampton’s away form

Ralph Hasenhuttl desperate to see improvement in Southampton’s away form

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 12:52 PM

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits Southampton must improve their Premier League away form following a miserable record on the road last season.

Saints have not won away from St Mary’s since beating Tottenham in February and picked up only three top-flight victories on opposition territory across the 2021-22 campaign.

Having been thumped 4-1 by Spurs in north London on the opening weekend, manager Hasenhuttl takes his side to Leicester on Saturday knowing an upturn is required.

“We had seasons where we have been horrible at home and unbelievably good away,” he said.

“Last season was the opposite, with a long unbeaten run at home and then away we were struggling, with two or three good games, but this is not enough.

“We know we need to do more there. We must show our fans from the first moment that we are willing to show a different face.

“New players are coming in and with every session and every day we are sitting together, working together, this becomes a unit and this is good.”

While Saints have bolstered their squad with six summer recruits, Leicester’s transfer activity has been limited to the arrival of back-up goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

Hasenhuttl, who still feels a lingering grievance over the controversial opener in the 4-1 loss at the King Power Stadium on the final day of last term, remains wary of the quality within Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

“We have a little bit of a different squad now,” said the Austrian, who has won two of four league matches away to the Foxes.

“They have not signed one player so far but they are still a team that has played a lot of competitive games, also in international football, a side that has played for a top 10 ranking the last years all the time.

“You see the quality they have in every position. It’s still a ground where we like to go because we’ve had some good games there.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media