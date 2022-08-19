Search

19 Aug 2022

Shayden Morris ready to kick on with Aberdeen after Scott Brown endorsement

Shayden Morris seized the chance to sign for Aberdeen following a ringing endorsement of the club from his then Fleetwood manager, Scott Brown.

The 20-year-old attacker made his debut in last Saturday’s 3-2 defeat by Motherwell and is looking to kick-start his Dons career against St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

“I feel like there is a platform here,” the Londoner said.

“I spoke to a few guys, Michael Devlin was here, obviously Scott Brown, they said the platform here is the best thing.

“I feel like that was what I needed, get a good platform in front of a good fan base and a country where football is loved, and I feel like I can do well in the league.”

The wide player started in Brown’s first match in charge of Fleetwood but the former Celtic, Scotland and Aberdeen midfielder was happy to recommend the cinch Premiership to his player when the Dons made an offer for his services.

“It was really good working with him,” Morris said. “Obviously you see him growing up, watching him and see what he is like as a player.

“But coming in as a manager, he is a really good guy, really nice to work with, and he really cares about the players.

“He takes time out, we sat down a few times and went through clips. He is really good to work with.

“It’s not easy leaving a club where you have been for a while, but when you feel that something is right, you really want to go for it. The backing I got from him was really good to give me the confidence that I can go there and do well and it’s definitely a good move for me.”

Morris made 41 appearances for Fleetwood and was encouraged by Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin’s track record of developing young players.

“The way he is, age doesn’t really matter,” said Morris, who came off the bench early on against Motherwell.

“If you’re performing, you are going to get the shirt.

“I spoke to him a few times and I was just really happy with what he said to me and what his plans were for the season. That definitely attracted me to come here.”

