Derek McInnes ‘relaxed’ as Kilmarnock continue search for first win of season

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is relaxed about their search for a first cinch Premiership win as their tough start to the season continues in Dingwall.

The newly-promoted side have taken on three of last season’s top four, gaining one point against Dundee United before defeats against Rangers and Celtic.

Saturday’s fixtures pitch them into an away game against another side who finished in the top half of the table last term, Ross County, who are looking for their first points.

They will face another of the top-six finishers, Motherwell, the following weekend before a trip to Easter Road and McInnes is not putting added pressure on his players by obsessing about those first three points.

“I am quite relaxed about it,” he said. “I see the motivation of the players, I see their honesty, their work ethic.

“What we want now is to hopefully show a wee bit more quality and a wee bit more of us in possession than we have been able to in the last few games.

“Every team is looking to get off to a positive start but when we looked at the fixtures, we knew it was a real challenge for us as a newly-promoted side.

“Nonetheless we didn’t want to shy away from that and we tried to compete with both Rangers and Celtic. We are clearly not ready enough to do that at the minute.

“But we have got to make sure when those games come around again we are in a good place confidence-wise and in terms of the league.

“I do feel we were good in the game against Dundee United and we want to make sure we are good in the game on Saturday, and if we are, we will have chances to win the game.”

The former St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen boss added: “Every manager wants to get that first three points, no matter how you get it, as soon as possible.

“We knew Dundee United probably offered us the best chance of that in the first few games. A tough game away at Ross County, there is no certainties with anything.

“We have had some tough fixtures but everybody needs to play each other home and away, that gives you an indication of where you are going to be.”