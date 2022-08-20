Queen’s Park beat winless Arbroath

Arbroath are still searching for their first win of the Scottish Championship season after slipping to a 2-1 home defeat to Queen’s Park.
The victory moved Queen’s Park up to fourth in the table, just one point adrift of leaders Ayr after four games.
A smart piece of link-up play gave Simon Murray the opportunity to fire Queen’s Park into a 17th-minute lead.
The Spiders doubled their lead after 73 minutes when Murray and Grant Savoury combined to play in Scott Williamson who slotted home.
Substitute Kieran Shanks pulled one back 12 minutes from time but the home side could not find an equaliser.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.