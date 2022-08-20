Search

20 Aug 2022

Martin Odegaard at the double as Arsenal top table with victory at Bournemouth

Martin Odegaard at the double as Arsenal top table with victory at Bournemouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 8:55 PM

Arsenal coasted to victory at Bournemouth as captain Martin Odegaard’s early brace took the visitors to the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners kept up their perfect start to the new campaign, their 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium sealed with a fine William Saliba strike as the defender opened his account for the club.

Odegaard had put Arsenal clear inside the opening 11 minutes, the first time the Norway international has scored twice in a match since a double for Stromsgodset in October 2014.

At this stage of last season, Mikel Arteta was facing calls to be axed as Arsenal boss as they sat bottom without a point or a goal.

The summer signing of Gabriel Jesus has done much to herald such a stark turnaround in fortunes and, while he did not add to his goal tally on the south coast, the Brazil forward was again instrumental.

He plucked the ball out of the air with one touch, brushed off a challenge and fed Gabriel Martinelli, whose low shot was saved by Mark Travers.

However, Odegaard was on hand to turn home one of the easiest goals of his career to break the deadlock with less than five minutes on the clock.

Odegaard doubled the lead soon after, this time latching onto a loose touch by Jesus in the box and firing past Travers to set Arsenal on course for another three points.

Bournemouth, having lost 4-0 at champions Manchester City last weekend, were again struggling to get a foothold in the game as Arteta’s side continued to dominate.

Despite being on top, Arsenal had to wait until after the interval to further extend their lead – but it was a goal worth the wait.

Martinelli’s deep cross was collected by Granit Xhaka, who laid the ball perfectly into the path of Saliba – the France international continuing his fine start to life in the Arsenal side by curling home his first goal in English football.

Jesus thought he had got in on the act as he collected an Odegaard pass to finish with aplomb, only for celebrations to be cut short with VAR ruling out the effort for a marginal offside.

Bournemouth had not tasted defeat at home since losing to Boreham Wood in the FA Cup back in February but they were never at the races.

Arteta’s first game as Arsenal boss came here on Boxing Day 2019, a 1-1 draw in which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the equaliser.

Now the Spaniard has a front man in fine form and a team built to play the way he desires with only Xhaka and Bukayo Saka having started both games.

With the points secured in such comfort, Bournemouth’s opening day win over Aston Villa already seems a long time ago following two chastening defeats and with a trip to Liverpool next weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, take on another newly-promoted side as Fulham visit the Emirates Stadium to face a team aiming to make it four wins from four.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media