Search

21 Aug 2022

Jack Ross knows he has work to do at out-of-form Dundee United

Jack Ross knows he has work to do at out-of-form Dundee United

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 10:05 AM

Jack Ross knows he is responsible for Dundee United falling well short of the standards he expects after another defeat.

The Tangerines slumped to their third cinch Premiership loss in a row on Saturday, comprehensively beaten 3-0 by St Mirren at Tannadice thanks to a Curtis Main double and a late third from Alex Greive.

Ross, who previously managed the Buddies, was barracked by the visiting supporters who chanted he would be getting “sacked in the morning” with the final whistle being greeted by a barrage of boos from the home fans.

However, the 46-year-old, who has also managed at Alloa, Sunderland and Hibernian, insists he is thick skinned enough to take the stick.

Ross said: “It was really poor and way below the levels. It sounds like I’m repeating myself.

“The manner of the goals sums up where we are. We had the ball then we concede. What we are producing as a collective is a long way short of what we need.

“It’s human nature – you have more doubts when you’re in difficult periods. But I’m loath to use that as an excuse.

“Personal experiences being outside the game and age lends itself to being more thick skinned and tough. It doesn’t hurt you any less or make you less disappointed.

“You have a professional pride in what you do. I’ve got a team who I don’t think is a reflection of how I manage and coach. I have not had many occasions like that but responsibility falls on my shoulders.

“My mindset is strengthened because of age and experience. It’s lazy to point to needing more players. I work on the basis that my job is to get the best out of what I have.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson was naturally delighted that his side had made it two Premiership wins in a row and he was particularly pleased with the contribution from substitutes Greg Kiltie, Eamonn Brophy and Greive.

Robinson said: “There are fine lines at this level. We took our chances when we needed to when we broke. Dundee United are a good side so to win 3-0 is a fantastic result.

“I have to also mention the three subs who came on. Brophy and Greive combined for the third. To be successful you need that, you don’t need people moping about.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media