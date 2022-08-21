Search

21 Aug 2022

Steven Hammell turns attention to next game following Motherwell’s latest win

Steven Hammell turns attention to next game following Motherwell’s latest win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 10:23 AM

Steven Hammell made it two wins out of two as permanent Motherwell boss against Livingston on Saturday and immediately turned his attention to Kilmarnock next week.

After an uninspiring and almost incident-free first half the home side pushed ahead in the 67th minute when Dutch striker Kevin van Veen scored a controversial penalty given by referee Nick Walsh who judged that the ball had hit Cristiano Montano’s arm from a Sean Goss header.

Livi substitute Dylan Bahamboula was sent off in the 77th minute for picking up the second of two yellow cards for a challenge on Goss leaving the lacklustre visitors to finish the game with 10 men.

Former Well academy director Hammell enjoyed a 3-2 win at Aberdeen last week after a win and a draw as interim boss and targeted another three cinch Premiership points against Killie at Rugby Park.

The former Motherwell defender told MTV: “It was a massive win, a different win from last week.

“You saw in spells what we were trying to do and we deserved to win against a team who will pick up points home and away.

“We made no secret about it, we wanted to win the game and it is huge for us and we are delighted. 1-0 is excellent and 1-0 wins will make or break a season.

“We will enjoy it just now but we have already mentioned to the boys that we have another tough game next week.

“I am not being ‘that guy’ but there is another tough game next week against Kilmarnock and we need to prepare.

“The amount of work these players are doing during the week is incredible and you saw after 95-96 minutes they all dropped to the floor.

“But they were still pressing in injury time and we could have maybe scored again and that is really pleasing to see.”

Livingston boss David Martindale was adamant that it was not a penalty but nevertheless was unimpressed by his side’s performance and admitted that it was “a wee bit of a wake-up call”.

Looking to Aberdeen at Pittodrie next week after naming the same starting side for three games in a row, he said: “The players have given me a big decision to make for next week now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media