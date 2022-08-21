Search

21 Aug 2022

Bristol City ease to 2-0 win over Cardiff

Bristol City ease to 2-0 win over Cardiff

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 3:13 PM

Goals from Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson gave Bristol City the Severnside derby bragging rights with a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff at Ashton Gate.

The home side took a 41st-minute lead when Nahki Wells crossed from the left and Conway got in front of his marker to net his fourth goal of the season with a glancing header.

Centre-back Atkinson made it 2-0 with a stooping header from Joe Williams’ 64th-minute free-kick from the left and Nigel Pearson’s team held out for a deserved three points on his 59th birthday.

Cardiff had to make a seventh-minute change when Joel Bagan suffered a head injury in a clash with Alex Scott and was replaced by Jack Simpson.

Bristol made the early running, Conway bursting clear on the left only to see his 14th-minute shot from a narrow angle smothered by Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Han-Noah Massengo had the ball in the visitors’ net five minutes later, but his header from an Andreas Weimann’s cross was ruled out for a foul on Allsop as he jumped.

Suddenly, it was the home defence looking vulnerable as Max Watters ran onto a 38th-minute through-ball from Mahlon Romeo only to shoot over with just Dan Bentley to beat.

Seconds later Cedric Kipre shot wide at the end of a penetrating Cardiff move before the balance shifted again with Conway’s goal.

It was almost 2-0 before the break as Weimann’s volley from the right of Allsop’s goal crashed against the underside of the bar and back into play.

Cardiff thought they had equalised in first-half injury time, but Sheyi Ojo’s close-range finish from a cross by former Bristol winger Callum O’Dowda was disallowed for offside.

Bristol had a good chance to double their lead at the start of the second half when Jay Dasilva shot wide at the far post from a Weimann cross.

Williams had a low shot deflected past a post and Atkinson fired narrowly wide as Cardiff came under heavy pressure.

Boss Steve Morison responded with a double substitution on 57 minutes, sending on Mark Harris and Jaden Philogene-Bidace for Watters and Ojo.

Cardiff’s Romaine Sawyers and Bristol’s Massengo went close with shots that flew wide. Then came Atkinson’s goal and a Cardiff riposte that saw Bentley save bravely at the feet of first Harris and then another substitute, Rubin Colwill.

Dasilva risked conceding a penalty when bundling into the back of Romeo, but referee Thomas Bramall saw nothing wrong.

Weimann netted from close range on 78 minutes, but was clearly offside from Wells’ cross and the flag duly went up.

It made no difference as Cardiff’s late efforts to get back into the game met with solid resistance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media