21 Aug 2022

Birthday boy Nigel Pearson celebrates derby win for Bristol City

21 Aug 2022 4:22 PM

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson said a deserved Severnside derby win over Cardiff was the perfect 59th birthday present.

Tommy Conway’s 41st-minute glancing header from a Nahki Wells cross broke the deadlock in an entertaining clash.

And centre-back Rob Atkinson sealed a deserved win by stooping to head home Joe Williams’ 64th-minute free-kick from the left.

A delighted Pearson said: “It was a good way to spend my birthday, a really hard-fought game.

“I’m pleased with a really good performance and a positive day for us.

“I don’t think we are a side that can sit back and absorb. We are much better when we press.

“It was a very honest performance. The team is developing an identity we can be proud of.

“In all the games we’ve played so far there have been some positive things.

“I’m very happy with how we played. It’s great to have good young players as part of it.

“We have quite a nice blend. We don’t have big numbers, but it’s a really good day for us.”

Andreas Weimann hit the crossbar and had a second-half strike ruled out for offside, while Bristol team-mate Han-Noah Massengo saw a 19th-minute header disallowed for a foul on goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Cardiff, who lost defender Joel Bagan to a head injury early on, were also denied by a flag when Sheyi Oji shot home just before the break but could have no complaints.

Manager Steve Morison said: “The result was all that mattered today. We have lost the game and everyone is very disappointed by that.

“Everything else is irrelevant. We had chances we should have taken, but we didn’t and Bristol have scored twice.

“Moments could have turned the game on its head. But that doesn’t matter and we can talk until the cows come home without it affecting anything.

“I have told our forwards I am fed up with missed chances. They are getting in there, but have to put the ball in the back of the net.

“At times like this, you have to keep believing as a striker and keep getting yourself into the right areas.

“I will try to help them, but we don’t know yet whether they have the quality to score in this league.

“There is nothing to report on the transfer front and we will only bring someone new in if it is right for all concerned. For now, we have to keep working to improve the players we have.”

On Bagan’s injury, Morison added: “He is fine. He didn’t remember heading the ball so he came straight off, but he will be okay.”

