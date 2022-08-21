Search

21 Aug 2022

Former Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder David Armstrong dies aged 67

Former Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder David Armstrong dies aged 67

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 10:48 PM

Former Middlesbrough midfielder David Armstrong has died at the age of 67, the club have announced.

Armstrong, who was capped three times by England, played 431 times for Boro, having joined in 1971 and made his debut against Blackpool in April the following year.

He was an ever-present in the promotion-winning side of 1973-74 managed by Jack Charlton and holds the club record for the most consecutive league appearances with 305 between March 1973 and August 1980.

In total, he made 358 consecutive appearances for Boro during that time and scored 77 goals before moving to Southampton in 1981.

Armstrong featured almost 300 times for the Saints before a final season at Bournemouth from 1987-88.

“The thoughts of everyone connected with MFC are with his family and friends at this time,” a Middlesbrough statement read.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media