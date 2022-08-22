Search

22 Aug 2022

MK Dons goalkeeper coach Lewis Price diagnosed with testicular cancer

22 Aug 2022 11:40 AM

MK Dons goalkeeper coach Lewis Price is set for a spell away from football after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The Sky Bet League One club revealed on Monday that the 38-year-old former Wales international is set to soon undergo a course of treatment, which will keep him away from his role “for a period of time”.

MK Dons said in a joint statement from head coach Liam Manning, sporting director Liam Sweeting and performance director Simon Crampton: “The full support of everybody at the football club is with Lewis and his family and we will do everything we can to help them through this challenging time.

“Lewis will have all the time he needs to recover and work his way back to a stage of full health, and we, as a club, will do everything we can to help with that.

“I know the MK Dons family will be right behind Lewis throughout his recovery but we ask that during this time, everyone respects his and his family’s privacy.”

Capped 11 times by Wales, Price started his career at Ipswich before joining then Premier League Derby in 2007.

Price later had a spell at Crystal Palace before finishing his career at Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham.

