22 Aug 2022

6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 8:25 PM

Ellen White has retired as the Lionesses’ all-time leading scorer after helping England claim Euro 2022 glory.

A smart brace in England’s 8-0 thrashing of Norway proved her final international goals, amid a stunning summer for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

Here, the PA news agency looks at six of White’s most memorable England efforts.

England 3-0 Austria, Women’s World Cup qualifying, March 25, 2010

White made her England debut as a substitute in the absence of Kelly Smith, whose England goals record she would go on to break. She scored in the 84th minute to cap off the win with a chip from a narrow angle.

England 2-0 Japan, World Cup group stage, July 5, 2011

White scored a crucial opening goal as the Lionesses beat Japan to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a clever lob over the goalkeeper.

England 6-0 Scotland, Women’s European Championship, July 19, 2017, group stage

White scored the Lionesses’ third goal of the game in a dominant victory over rivals Scotland, pouncing on a loose ball after Jill Scott’s effort from distance rebounded off the crossbar and into the path of the striker.

United States 0-1 England, SheBelieves Cup, March 4, 2017

White scored after Lucy Bronze’s strike hit the crossbar, as England stunned the world champions at the SheBelieves Cup despite being the lowest-ranked team at the event.

England 3-0 Norway, World Cup quarter-finals, June 27, 2019

White found the net from close range to double England’s lead as they booked their place in a second straight Women’s World Cup semi-final.

England 8-0 Norway, Euro 2022, July 11, 2022

White’s second of the night helped England make history by becoming the first side in any women’s Euros finals to take a 6-0 lead into half-time. The clinical finisher latched on to Georgia Stanway’s far-post cross with a sliding, volleyed effort. England stormed into the knockout stages of the tournament they would go on to win, and that neat goal would also prove White’s 52nd and final international strike.

