Search

22 Aug 2022

Seamus Coleman set to make Everton return in cup clash with Fleetwood

Seamus Coleman set to make Everton return in cup clash with Fleetwood

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 11:55 PM

Everton club captain Seamus Coleman is poised to make his first appearance of the season as the Toffees travel to Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The veteran Republic of Ireland full-back has not featured in the Merseysiders’ first three Premier League games after undergoing groin surgery in the summer.

The 33-year-old has seen some action with the under-21s side and, after being an unused substitute for the last two first-team matches, is now ready to step up his comeback.

“If you look at the squad you can see some players who are ready to come in and play games and Seamus is in that position,” said manager Lampard ahead of the second-round trip to Sky Bet League One club Fleetwood.

“Off the back of his injury, typical Seamus, he has worked brilliantly to get fit. A game will surely help him.”

Lampard believes the tie can benefit his side as they look to build momentum after snatching their first Premier League point with Saturday’s last-gasp draw against Nottingham Forest.

New signing Amadou Onana could make his first start while Brazilian midfielder Allan, whose pre-season was disrupted by a foot injury, could also be included.

“It’s an important game,” said Lampard, a two-time League Cup winner as a player with Chelsea. “We have got players that are still needing minutes to get up to speed – a couple that played on Saturday, and a couple that didn’t play, that will come into the team.

“It is a game we have to respect. We respect the opponent and understand the importance of it.

“I know it can be a real positive for a team – to win it, to travel, the excitement about the idea of getting to Wembley – all those things are a big deal. We have to understand we have to focus on every game and Fleetwood is right in front of us.”

Speaking about Onana, the Everton boss added: “He needs minutes. There is a good chance.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media