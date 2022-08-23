Search

24 Aug 2022

Vincent Kompany happy to see Burnley advance

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 11:55 PM

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was “really happy to go through” to the third round of the Carabao Cup following an industrial 1-0 win over League One Shrewsbury.

Samuel Bastien ensured the Clarets advanced with a 50th-minute winner.

Kompany said: “I was pleased to make changes and still see a similar picture to the team.

“To keep a clean sheet and pick up a good away win is pleasing. I think the lads will be pleased to take the fans into the next round.

“I really believe that this competition is about using the full extent of your squad. I’ve never seen a team do well in this competition without doing that.

“This is also the best way to show the players what they’ll need to do in terms of stepping up and playing in the Championship.

“It was an important game for us and we’re really happy to go through.”

Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi produced a string of fine saves to keep Steve Cotterill’s side in the game.

But he was finally beaten five minutes into the second half as Bastien fired into the bottom corner.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley looked to have sent the game to penalties late on but his header was ruled out for offside.

Cotterill said: “I’m really pleased with my side’s performance against a Championship team.

“We gave it our all and on another night we go on to get a result.

“It’s disappointing to go out of the cup, but we turn our attention to the league which is our bread and butter.”

News

