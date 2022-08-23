Search

24 Aug 2022

Steve Bruce selection gamble doesn’t pay off as ‘sloppy’ West Brom lose at Derby

Steve Bruce selection gamble doesn’t pay off as ‘sloppy’ West Brom lose at Derby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 12:02 AM

West Brom manager Steve Bruce admitted his team were sloppy as they were beaten 1-0 by League One Derby in the Carabao Cup second round at Pride Park.

Louie Sibley scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute to send the underdogs through to the third round.

Bruce accepted he gambled by making 10 changes but insisted they had enough chances to go through, with Callum Robinson and Matt Phillips missing good opportunities before Tom Fellows skied over from 10 yards late on.

Bruce said: “When I look back now, have we done enough to win it? I’m not so sure. We knew it was a bit of a gamble from me to play as many kids and also the players who needed to play.

“It was in the back of my mind that you run that risk but I still think we created enough chances. We didn’t particularly play great but we should have been two up in the first three minutes.

“The frustration for me is that we’re sloppy, we’re not clinical enough and it niggles away at me constantly because we’ve created enough.”

Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior saw his side extend their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.

He said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the group, the young players that came in and showed their quality and spirit against what is an outstanding team.

“What pleased me most was the energy and commitment. We had to work really hard against some top players but what I was so impressed with was how brave they were.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media