Search

24 Aug 2022

Leah Williamson ‘heartbroken’ after Ellen White and Jill Scott retire

Leah Williamson ‘heartbroken’ after Ellen White and Jill Scott retire

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 5:19 PM

Leah Williamson lauded the contributions of retiring England team-mates Ellen White and Jill Scott but acknowledged her feelings were bittersweet.

White, the Lionesses’ all-time top goalscorer, announced the end of her career on Monday, with Scott revealing her own departure from the game 24 hours later.

England captain Williamson, who just last month lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with White and Scott, agreed the stalwarts’ absence from the squad would be profoundly felt.

She said: “I couldn’t speak more highly of either of them and I’m heartbroken that they’ve left the game, but their legacy and what they’ve done and how they’ve finished their careers with that gold medal will live forever.

“Ellen is the ultimate professional, especially for me as a young kid being around her, and even watching her when I was in the academy at Arsenal and she played for the first team, she’s the person that has literally squeezed every ounce of ability, of fitness.

“Anything that she’s had to give the game, she’s got it out of herself. I think that motivates me a lot.

“I never wanted to, I always said I never wanted to finish my career and look back and say ‘what if?’ I don’t want to leave any stone unturned, so I think the mentality that she has is probably the thing I admire most about her. ”

White, 33, played for Arsenal from 2010-2013 while 25-year-old Williamson, a lifelong product of the Gunners’ academy, made her senior debut in 2014.

Former Manchester City striker White earned 113 caps and scored 52 goals for England, just one shy of tying Wayne Rooney’s all-time record, and was one of only four players to compete at both the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Williamson was also quick to acknowledge the role fellow midfielder Scott, who last year became just the second woman to earn 150 caps for England, played in shaping her both on and off the pitch.

“Jill is, for me, in terms of how I see myself, in terms of how I see the game, she’s a model human being, which means quite a lot to me,” added Williamson, who played in defence during the Euros.

“Not just a footballer but a person as well, and I think to me she’s as incredible as Ellen in terms of she just doesn’t know when to stop.

“Off the pitch, her impact on me and how she’s helped me through certain situations, especially after I was given the England captaincy in April, her advice – and a lot of people say this about her – is stuff that we carry around with us every day and base who we want to be off of.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media