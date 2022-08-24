Search

24 Aug 2022

Callum Davidson hopes to add 'couple more' new faces to St Johnstone squad

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson plans to add “a couple more” new faces before the transfer window closes next Thursday.

The Perth boss has already overseen a significant overhaul of his squad this summer and is happy with how things are shaping up, but he remains keen to sign further reinforcements.

“I’m still hunting for a couple more players,” he said. “We’re always in constant dialogue with agents and players but we’ll only bring somebody in if I feel it will help the team going forward.

“Fingers crossed we can get a couple more additions to help the team. The squad’s pretty good where it is but one or two positive additions will help massively.”

Davidson reported positive news on the injury front, with long-term absentees David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher ready to return to training.

Midfielder Wotherspoon has been sidelined since November with an ACL injury, while left-back Gallacher has been out since early April with a fracture in his leg.

“David and Tony will probably start training this week,” said Davidson. “That’s great news for everybody because they’ve been out for a while.”

Striker Chris Kane, who has been out since January, has undergone a “clean-up” operation to try to fix his knee injury, while Davidson reported “a lot of positives” with regard to left-back Callum Booth’s bid to return following several months of Achilles trouble.

“Chris has been struggling a little bit with his knee so he is going for a clean-up which hopefully will solve that,” said Davidson.

“With Callum, there have been a lot of positives in the last couple of weeks and I think he’ll slowly be returning to training soon as well.”

