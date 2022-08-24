Search

24 Aug 2022

Luis Sinisterra stars as Leeds brush aside Barnsley

Luis Sinisterra stars as Leeds brush aside Barnsley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 10:55 PM

Luis Sinisterra stole the show on his full debut as Leeds beat Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 3-1 to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Colombia winger, signed from Feyenoord for a reported £22.5million, scored a brilliant first-half opener and had a hand in Leeds’ two other goals.

Sinisterra won a first-half penalty, converted by Mateusz Klich, and after Mads Andersen had headed Barnsley back into it before the break, the South American’s deflected cross was turned home by Klich.

Barnsley, relegated to Sky Bet League One last season, made a real fight of it after a much-changed Leeds side – head coach Jesse Marsch made nine changes – threatened to blow them away.

Callum Styles saw his first-half penalty hit a post and felt he should have had another spot-kick in the second period.

Sinisterra gave Leeds a 21st-minute lead, turning inside and curling a right-footed shot into the top corner.

Klich converted a 32nd-minute penalty after Sinisterra had been hauled down by Conor McCarthy, but Barnsley dragged themselves back into it through Andersen’s diving header.

The visitors spurned a golden chance to level just before half-time when Styles’ low spot-kick struck the woodwork after he had gone down under Adam Forshaw’s challenge.

Leeds regrouped after making a double substitution at half-time – Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch replaced skipper Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente – and regained their two-goal advantage in the 57th minute.

Sinisterra’s cross was blocked and rebounded to Klich, who curled home his second of the match from 12 yards.

Barnsley’s appeals for a second penalty were waved away after Styles went tumbling and, after Sinisterra had been withdrawn to a standing ovation, a full-blooded derby ignited in the 67th minute.

Players from both sides charged into a melee after Liam Kitching’s challenge on Cody Drameh, resulting in both players, plus Leeds defender Leo Hjelde, receiving yellow cards.

Sinisterra’s replacement Marc Roca and fellow substitute Rodrigo both went close to adding to Leeds’ tally as Barnsley battled hard to the final whistle.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media