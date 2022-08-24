Search

25 Aug 2022

Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 11:37 PM

Manchester City face Chelsea and Manchester United will host Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The two ties were among the highlights of an appealing draw for the next stage of the competition featuring seven all-Premier League ties.

Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham and Wolves v Leeds were also among the stand-out games, with holders Liverpool drawn at home to League One Derby.

Everton will travel to Bournemouth and Newcastle, who saw off League Two Tranmere on Wednesday, will host Crystal Palace in the other all top-flight encounters.

West Ham were handed a testing home tie against Blackburn with League Two Crawley’s reward for knocking out Fulham being a trip to Burnley.

Leicester will face Newport of League Two while Southampton will host Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford tackle Gillingham.

The other ties were Bristol City v Lincoln, Stevenage v Charlton and MK Dons v Morecambe.

