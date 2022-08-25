Search

25 Aug 2022

David Martindale wants Scottish football referees to soften their approach

David Martindale wants Scottish football referees to soften their approach

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 1:25 PM

Livingston manager David Martindale believes Scottish football should follow the English Premier League’s lead and reintroduce a more lenient approach to tackles.

Livi were reduced to 10 men at Motherwell last weekend after Dylan Bahamboula received two yellow cards from Nick Walsh for what appeared to be fairly innocuous fouls.

The forward was booked after colliding with Blair Spittal from behind when the Motherwell midfielder ran across him and then sent off after raising his boot when going in for a bouncing ball with Sean Goss.

“I think it was two really, really, really soft yellow cards,” said Martindale, whose team have picked up seven of the 105 yellows and one of the 10 red cards in the Premiership’s first four rounds of fixtures.

“I have looked at the stats, we have software packages that give us these stats. It seems to be that nearly every single tackle a Livingston player makes is a yellow card.

“I don’t think every tackle is a yellow card. Albeit there is probably a case you could argue that the two for Dylan are yellow cards. I can’t have any complaints because Dylan has got to watch what he is doing going in for the second challenge.

“But if you look at the English Premier League at this point, they are letting a lot more go this season. They are letting the game go, tackles have a bit more intensity, and not everything is getting stopped, not every tackle is a yellow card.

“And for the spectators, I think it has added to the flow of the game, which then adds to the product. I think we have got to be a little bit smarter because not every one is a yellow card.”

Martindale had further reason to be frustrated at Fir Park after losing the game to a penalty for handball against Cristian Montano before footage showed the ball had struck the full-back’s chest.

The penalty award was one of many contentious issues on a weekend which saw six red cards across the six games.

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram this week got his dismissal rescinded on appeal – Bahamboula does not have that pathway for two yellow cards – and Ross County players Jack Baldwin and Ross Callachan were handed retrospective red cards for challenges.

VAR is due to be introduced into the Premiership after the World Cup but Martindale is keen for the process to be expedited.

“Our one is outrageous,” he said. “He has got it totally wrong. It’s nowhere near the player’s arm.

“I have been quite vocal on this, the quicker we get VAR the better. And I think you could probably say that for the full of Scottish football last weekend.

“There was a lot of contentious decisions and I think VAR is going to help us get more of them right than we are getting wrong because it was a disappointing week for the Premiership in my opinion for the standard of refereeing, and I think they need help.”

Meanwhile, Livingston striker Bruce Anderson is set to miss Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen with the minor ankle injury which ruled him out at Fir Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media