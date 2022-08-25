Search

25 Aug 2022

Burnley and Blackpool charged with misconduct by FA

Burnley and Blackpool charged with misconduct by FA

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 3:55 PM

Burnley and Blackpool have been charged with misconduct after a melee broke out in the closing stages of their Sky Bet Championship clash last Saturday, the Football Association has announced.

Both clubs had a player sent off as tempers boiled over in the 83rd minute of the contest at Turf Moor, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The flashpoint came when Blackpool’s Sonny Carey brought down Ian Maatsen, who responded by pushing the Tangerines defender in the back. That provoked an incident in which several players became involved.

Carey and Maatsen were both shown red cards by referee Keith Stroud but both clubs could now face further action.

A statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 83rd minute, and they have until Tuesday (30/08/22) to respond.”

Birmingham forward Lukas Jutkiewicz has been banned for two matches for deceiving a match official in his side’s 1-0 loss to Wigan on Saturday.

Jutkiewicz went down after minimal contact from Joe Bennett, who was subsequently sent off.

“The forward denied that he committed a clear act of simulation in the 10th minute of this game, which led to the dismissal of an opponent, and that his behaviour amounts to improper conduct,” an FA spokesperson said.

“An independent regulatory commission found the charge against him to be proven and imposed this sanction during a hearing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media