25 Aug 2022

Motherwell complete loan deal for Ipswich full-back Matt Penney

Motherwell complete loan deal for Ipswich full-back Matt Penney

25 Aug 2022 9:55 PM

Motherwell have signed Ipswich left-back Matt Penney on loan until January.

The 24-year-old played 26 times for Ipswich last season but has not featured this term.

The former Sheffield Wednesday player featured 32 times for the Owls and had loan spells with Bradford, Mansfield and St Pauli while at Hillsborough.

Manager Steven Hammell told Motherwell’s website: “We had a number of options available to us, but we wanted to wait for Matt and are absolutely delighted to have him with us.

“When Jake Carroll broke down in training and it was confirmed he was going to miss a significant portion of the season, and with Nathan McGinley still recovering from his operation, we knew we were going to have to bring someone in.

“Stephen O’Donnell has performed well out of position, so we now have real competition and cover on the side of the pitch.”

