26 Aug 2022

On this day 2014: Angel Di Maria completes British record £59.7m move to Man Utd

26 Aug 2022 7:25 AM

Angel Di Maria completed a British record £59.7million transfer to Manchester United on this day in 2014.

Argentina international Di Maria signed a five-year contract and was given the number seven shirt which was previously worn by club greats George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the time, Di Maria became the sixth most expensive player in the world behind Real Madrid signings Gareth Bale, Ronaldo and James Rodriguez as well as Barcelona duo Luis Suarez and Neymar.

He arrived at Old Trafford after he helped his country reach the World Cup final in Brazil, where they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Germany after extra-time, and produced a player-of-the-match performance in Real’s Champions League final win over city rivals Atletico Madrid.

But the high-profile signing struggled to live up to his reputation during an unimpressive single-season stay at Old Trafford.

He made an encouraging start to life in England as he scored three times in his first five top-flight appearances.

However, things soon deteriorated as he then failed to net again in his final 22 league appearances, but still managed 10 assists during his spell.

It was widely known that Di Maria failed to adapt to life in England due to family circumstances and the burgling of his Cheshire home during his first months with the club.

The Red Devils decided to cut their losses with Di Maria when he was sold to French club Paris St Germain for £44.3m the following summer.

Since leaving Manchester, the 34-year-old remained with PSG for eight years, lifting five Ligue 1 titles before making a summer switch to Juventus.

