Scott Parker warns of Liverpool backlash as Bournemouth head to Anfield

Scott Parker has warned his Bournemouth side to expect a reaction from Liverpool this weekend.

The newly-promoted Cherries make the trip to Anfield on Saturday to face last season’s Premier League and Champions League runners-up, but the hosts have not had the easiest of starts to the new campaign.

Liverpool opened the season with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace before on Monday they lost to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

That was Liverpool's first #PL defeat of 2022, stretching back 21 matches 👀#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/xI6A4agi07 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 22, 2022

Parker scoffed at talk Jurgen Klopp’s team may be vulnerable though.

He said: “I am sure they will be the first to know it has not gone how they wanted it to go but we’re playing against a world-class team, a well-coached team, an exceptional manager and against a team who are probably looking for a reaction.

“This is one of the hardest places to go, Anfield, and even more so in the current situation it could be very difficult.

“As always it is a challenge for us to face and we need to try and get something out of this game.”

Parker could be forgiven for cursing his luck at how the fixture schedule has worked out for the south coast side.

An opening-day home clash with Aston Villa saw Bournemouth open their account for the season but they have since suffered defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal and now travel to Merseyside to face Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Cherries boss can at least take some solace from the fact he was the last Premier League manager to win at Anfield when he triumphed there with Fulham in the 2020-21 campaign.

“The challenges we’ve faced over the last couple (of weeks), and I put Aston Villa in that bracket, have been big ones and this is another,” Parker added.

“It is a place that can be very intimidating but we played behind closed doors (with Fulham) so that was probably reduced somewhat.

“Again we were still playing against a high-quality team and along the way you have to show quality, you have to assert yourself and try to cause them problems in the areas where you can cause them problems.

“These are the games you thrive on. You are going up against – in boxing terms – the pound for pound (best) and they are elite in everything they do but you need to adopt an attitude that you want to challenge it. You want to relish the opportunity.”

Parker will need to check on ex-Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke (ankle) before Saturday but will definitely be without Ryan Fredericks (calf), Joe Rothwell (quad) and Junior Stanislas (groin).

With the transfer deadline next Thursday, the 41-year-old is hopeful of adding to his squad.

He admitted: “We need bodies through the door, for sure.

“It has been pretty tricky for many reasons, for many circumstances, so I’m hoping and everyone is hoping.”