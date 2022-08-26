Search

26 Aug 2022

Alfredo Morelos still has future at Rangers – boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst

Alfredo Morelos still has future at Rangers – boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will speak with errant Alfredo Morelos in the coming days but insists the Colombia striker still has a future at Rangers.

Morelos was left out of the Gers squad for the Champions League play-off win against PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands on Wednesday night due to fitness issues and other concerns, including attitude.

The Gers striker is suspended for the home cinch Premiership game against Ross County on Saturday after being sent off last week against Hibernian – soon after coming on as a second-half substitute – but he will soon meet with boss Van Bronckhorst to plot a way forward.

The Dutchman told Sky Sports: “I spoke to him briefly today but we will have a longer sit down in the coming days and then we will see what happens in the future.

“I sat down with before we went to Eindhoven and I said before in a press conference that Alfredo, if he wants to come back, needs to do things differently and that is what he is doing at the moment.

“For me, it is the case of sitting with him in the next days and talk to him about his future.

“But he still has a future with us, he is still a Rangers player.

“As a manager I want to make sure I will get him back to the levels we need and that I know he can reach.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media