Mikkel Damsgaard could make Premier League debut against Everton

Mikkel Damsgaard could make his Premier League debut for Brentford against Everton.
The Denmark midfielder, a summer signing from Sampdoria, made his first Bees appearance in the midweek carabao Cup win at Colchester.
Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock are still out injured.
Everton midfielder Tom Davies is hoping to be back in contention after being withdrawn from the warm-up before the Carabao Cup win at Fleetwood.
Davies played no part due to a slight groin strain, but could be included in Frank Lampard’s squad.
Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to return to full training next week with his season delayed due to a knee injury, while Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) is still out.
Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Strakosha, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Dasilva, Jorgensen, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev, Lewis-Potter.
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Holgate, Mykolenko, McNeil, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Begovic, Keane, Coleman, Vinagre, Davies, Gbamin, Allan, Mills, Rondon.
