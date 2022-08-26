Search

26 Aug 2022

Seven out of 10 – Thomas Frank satisfied with Brentford’s start to season

Seven out of 10 – Thomas Frank satisfied with Brentford’s start to season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has marked his side “seven out of 10” for their start to the season.

The Bees, embarking on their second Premier League campaign, have banked four points from a possible nine.

They came from two down to draw at Leicester on the opening day before the eye-catching 4-0 demolition of Manchester united.

However, their unbeaten start came to an end at local rivals Fulham last weekend, thanks to a last-gasp Aleksandar Mitrovic goal.

“In general terms, seven out of 10, I would say,” said Frank at his pre-match press conference.

“I’m very pleased with the comeback against Leicester, there were a lot of positives in that.

“It was a very good performance against Manchester United and then against Fulham from minute 20 to minute 75 we were good. A decent seven I would say – we’ll aim for 10.

“The offensive part is something we are very pleased with. I would like us to sharpen the defensive side but we’ve played more good minutes than bad minutes.”

The Bees host Everton on Saturday with Mikkel Damsgaard poised for a Premier League debut.

The Denmark midfielder, a summer signing from Sampdoria, made his first appearance in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Colchester.

Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock are still out injured.

Defender Ajer is due to make his return from a thigh injury in a behind-closed-doors match, however.

“That’s very good news and we look forward to integrating him in the squad again,” added Frank.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media