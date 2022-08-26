Logan Chalmers back involved with Dundee United ahead of Celtic clash

Dundee United have close to a full squad for the visit of cinch Premiership champions Celtic.
Logan Chalmers is back in training following a fitness issue but might not feature after a stop-start early season.
Long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) remains on the sidelines.
Celtic new boy Sead Haksabanovic has trained with the squad ahead of the trip to Tannadice.
The 23-year-old Montenegro winger signed from Rubin Kazan on a five-year contract this week but boss Ange Postecoglou may take time to blend him into the team.
Midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is back training following a leg gash but the game could be too soon.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.