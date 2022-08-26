Search

26 Aug 2022

Graham Potter ‘not getting too excited’ by Brighton’s start to the season

Graham Potter ‘not getting too excited’ by Brighton’s start to the season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 6:55 PM

Brighton manager Graham Potter insisted that his side are “not getting too excited” after their impressive start to the season.

The Seagulls are unbeaten three games into the season, with wins against Manchester United and West Ham, plus a draw against Newcastle, placing them fifth in the Premier League table.

Potter maintained that the team are not getting too carried away, but has been encouraged by their positive performances so far.

“It’s not a massive sample, it’s three games, so we’re not getting too excited about anything,” he told a press conference.

“We’re happy with the performance levels we’ve had and, of course, the results have been positive so that’s good, two tough away matches and a game against Newcastle who are in a really good place.

“Performances and results have been really good, credit to the players. I’ve said before they’re honest, humble, respectful of the opponents and try their best to compete and they’re looking forward to the game against another side that has started really well.”

Brighton face Leeds on Saturday, with the Yorkshire outfit also having enjoyed a bright start to the season with two wins and a draw.

Jesse Marsch’s team come into the game after a stunning 3-0 win against Chelsea last weekend, and Potter was full of praise for how well Leeds have done so far.

“Very good, really good, a lot of respect for Jesse Marsch, I think he’s done a really good job,” Potter said.

“It’s not easy to take over from somebody with the charisma and history Marcelo [Bielsa] did at Leeds, so to keep them up last year was a fantastic achievement and now you can see the team evolving and turning into more of a Jesse Marsch team.

“They’ve recruited really well and it’s very clear what they’re trying to do, they execute it well and deservedly had the points and probably would look and think they might have another couple, because they were 2-0 up with not so much of the game left against Southampton, so they’ve done really well.”

Potter has used the same starting XI in league games so far this season, but believes that the way his entire group of players has performed shows they are “in a good place”.

“I think it’s played a part, of course, and the way the substitutes have come on and played with an enthusiasm and willingness to help the team tells you we’re in a good place, the group’s in a good place,” he said.

“Everyone knows you need more than 11 players in this league, that’s for sure.

“I’m really happy with everybody, how they’re fighting for each other and consistency helps, probably from time working together and understanding each other better.

“The credit should go to the players because the level is high every day in training and, if you have that, then you’ve got a chance you perform well on the Saturday.”

Potter remained tight-lipped about the future of Neal Maupay, amid reports that the forward is closing in on a move to Everton.

“From our perspective there’s nothing to report,” Potter said.

“Nothing to announce, so as is often the case there’s speculation and talk, so until anything gets signed and done there’s nothing to add.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media