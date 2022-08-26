Search

27 Aug 2022

QPR complete signing of former Rangers defender Leon Balogun

26 Aug 2022 10:11 PM

QPR have agreed a one-year deal with former Rangers defender Leon Balogun.

The 34-year-old left the Scottish club at the end of last season and will reunite with Hoops manager Michael Beale after the pair worked together at Ibrox when Beale was assistant to Steven Gerrard.

Balogun, who has spent the majority of his career in Germany, returns to England after previously having brief spells at Brighton and Wigan.

“It is a big relief to know I can get back to action and I am looking forward to it,” Balogun, who made 40 league appearances during his two-year stint in Glasgow, said. “We have been speaking for some weeks, so I am happy we got it done.

“The manager is one of the main factors for me. When he left Rangers I messaged him and said in terms of a football brain he is one of the best I have worked with.

“He is obsessed with football and what I always admire about him is the way he treated the players, and the way he got ideas into your mind.

“I am more than delighted to work with him again and to be part of this project here, and hopefully leave a great mark.”

